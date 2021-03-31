‘Mortal Kombat’, the highly-anticipated adaptation of the popular video game, is all set to release in the UAE on April 8, two weeks ahead of its US release.
The Warner Bros fantasy-action film was originally scheduled for April 16 and is instead coming out on April 23 in the US. It will premiere both in movie theatres and on HBO Max.
According Deadline, the US delay seems to come mostly on the heels of Warner Bros’ upcoming release of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ in the US tomorrow, which is likely to have the biggest box office performance of any movie in a full year. The film, which is now showing in UAE cinemas, has done exceptionally well overseas, making $121 million at the international box office to date.
‘Mortal Kombat’ has been a much-anticipated film since the release of its red band trailer, which broke viewership records in its first week, beating previous contenders Logan and Deadpool 2 within the first four days
Directed by Simon McQuoid, the story follows a washed-up MMA fighter who is unaware of his hidden lineage and why he’s being hunted down by a clan of assassins. Concerned for the safety of his family, he seeks out a team of fighters who were chosen to defend Earthrealm in a high-stakes battle against the forces of Outworld. The cast includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Max Huang, Matilda Kimber and Laura Brent.
James Wan, whose credits include ‘Aquaman’, ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Saw’, was a producer on the film.