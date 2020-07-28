The Robert Pattinson-starrer will release in the UAE ahead of its US outing

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Tenet Image Credit: Warner Bros.

After months of speculation and the pandemic raining on our parade, we finally have a release date for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, with the UAE being one of the first markets in the world to watch the film.

As Warner Bros rolled out its summer schedule for ‘Tenet’, which has seen many delays in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the production juggernaut has chosen to release the movie internationally first, before screening it for the US audience.

Still from Tenet Image Credit: Warner Bros.

According to the new release schedule, ‘Tenet’ will have its first roll out on August 26, with screenings in Egypt and the UK, before releasing the following day in most of the MENA region, including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

The US, along with Kuwait and Qatar, will see screen the film from September 3, in time for the Labor Day celebrations in North America.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros revealed its plans for an international roll out for the thriller, ahead of its North American release, as global cinemas aim to welcome back audiences at a faster pace in light of the pandemic shutdown.

“We are not treating ‘Tenet’ like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that,” Warner Bros chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement to Variety. “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.”

‘Tenet’, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, was earlier scheduled to release on July 17, before being dropped by Warner Bros from the roster. The plot of the mind-bending thriller has been shrouded in mystery, following in the same line as Nolan’s previous films such as ‘Inception’ (2010) and ‘Memento’ (2000).

The film has reportedly been made at a budget of around $200 million (Dh734 million).