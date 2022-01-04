‘I take full responsibility for my actions,’ NBA player says

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Image Credit: AP

NBA star Tristan Thompson has admitted that he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, and apologised to ex-girlfriend and mother of his second child Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson took to his Instagram stories to confirm the news weeks after he was taken to court in a child support battle. The basketball player had attempted to deny that Nichols’ child, born on December 1, was his.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their daughter True. Image Credit: Instagram

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on Instagram. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He added, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

Reports claimed that Thompson and Nichols’ fling would have taken place when he was still in a relationship with Kardashian, 37.

In another Instagram story, Thompson admitted to hurting reality TV star Kardashian, with whom he shares three-year-old daughter True.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Thompson, 30, wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson also has a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Thompson has been caught up in cheating allegations.