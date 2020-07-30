Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage.
The actor-comedian’s representative said in an emailed statement on Wednesday that Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for divorce.
See also
- 17 new Netflix shows and movies from India to look forward to
- 'Top Gun' helmet and 'Alien' spaceship in Hollywood props auction
- From Mehwish Hayat to Ali Zafar here's how leading celebrities of Pakistan are toning up and keeping fit
- Charlize Theron's ‘The Old Guard’: 6 things to know about the movie
“This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement.
Morgan and Wollover married after the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash. One man was killed in the crash that left Morgan and two friends seriously injured.
The crash happened when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in.
Morgan and Wollover have a seven-year-old daughter. The comedian also has three adult sons from a previous marriage.