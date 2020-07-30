Copy of People_Tracy_Morgan_87187.jpg-146a4-1596088377469
Megan Wollover and Tracy Morgan arrive at the ESPY Awards on July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AP
Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage.

The actor-comedian’s representative said in an emailed statement on Wednesday that Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for divorce.

“This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement.

Morgan and Wollover married after the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash. One man was killed in the crash that left Morgan and two friends seriously injured.

The crash happened when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in.

Morgan and Wollover have a seven-year-old daughter. The comedian also has three adult sons from a previous marriage.