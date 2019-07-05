Sheriff Woody, left, in a scene from "Toy Story 2." Image Credit: NYT

The far-reaching #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have hit the Walt Disney Co yet again, resulting in the reported deletion of a 20-year-old casting-couch scene in ‘Toy Story 2’.

The scene, which appears in a faux blooper reel at the end of the 1999 animated film, is no longer part of new home-entertainment releases, according to several reports. That likely means it also won’t appear on the streaming version of the film when Disney launches Disney+ in November.

The deletion was first noted in online forums when Disney re-released the ‘Toy Story’ trilogy on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital HD formats ahead of ‘Toy Story 4’s’ theatrical release in June.

The outtake-style clip features Tom Hanks’ Woody interrupting a surreptitious meeting between the collectible Prospector toy, Stinky Pete, and twin Barbie dolls inside a toy box. Pete, a villain in the film, ogles, strokes and suggestively talks to the dolls and implies that he can get them parts in ‘Toy Story 3’.

The so-called casting couch — when bosses lord their power over fledgling actresses and actors — has essentially become a microcosm of the power imbalance in Hollywood and beyond. It looks like Disney recognised that its mere suggestion no longer has a place in its family-friendly films.

The move is the latest in Disney’s recent history of course-correcting, which includes updates to its Pirates of the Caribbean ride at its theme parks and other tweaks. The studio has also become more self-aware and self-referential, updating stereotypical narratives for its iconic princesses in films such as ‘Moana’, ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ and the live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Ariel The Mermaid’ remakes.