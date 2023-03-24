1 of 10
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+): If you are in the mood for a dark comedy thriller, then it doesn't get better than this compelling series. The tale of the tight-knit Garvey sisters who come under insurance scrutiny when one of their siblings' ends up dead is wickedly funny. Led by Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff, 'Bad Sisters' is powered by a great plot and some good acting.
Bheed (UAE cinemas): Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this film dwells on the migration crisis trigged by the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Millions of labourers were suddenly rendered jobless when India announced their lockdown in March 2020. Based on real event, this tale will be portrait of human grief and triumph of the human spirit too. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Kritika Kamra, this film looks like the real and raw deal. Expect a searing film by Sinha.
Chor Nikhal Ke Bhaaga (Netflix): Starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, this thriller seems to tick all the right boxes. A couple who attempt to smuggle diamonds, a desperate attempt to hijack a plane carrying those diamonds, and morally unscrupulous characters form the spine of this film.
Grey's Anatomy (Disney +): The doctors of Grey Sloan are a dramatic bunch and season 19 is no different. Ellen Pompeo who plays the titular role in this series finally bids her goodbye from this series after holding the fort for over a decade.
Gulmohar (Zee5): This stirring film of family dynamics is a must-watch. 'Gulmohar', starring seasoned actors like Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, and Simran, is a masterclass in spectacular acting. It's a simple tale told extraordinarily well. Story begins when a close-knit family is in the cusp of moving out of their Delhi villa, leaving a treasure trove of memories. But things don't go as planned. Family secrets tumble out. 'Gulmohar' might remind you of Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, but this film has its own unique appeal.
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (UAE cinemas): Actor Zachary Levi is back as this endearing and fun crime-fighter in this entertaining superhero film that handles mature themes with a slick hand. If you are a fan of the 2019 original, then don't miss its sequel.
Ginny & Georgia (Netflix): Imagine a slightly darker version of mother-daughter saga 'Gilmore Girl's and you have 'Ginny & Georgia'. An angsty teenage daughter Ginny and her precocious thirty-something mother Georgia Miller form the spine of this highly watchable series. While it isn't as sunny and optimistic as Gilmore Girls, there's a lot of fun to be had in this series that explores themes like mental health, deception, and substance abuse.
Pathaan (Amazon Prime Video): Most of us may have already seen Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer 'Pathaan' already, but if you haven't then this is your chance. This stunt-filled spy drama, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is a fun romp. Your degree of enjoying this film is directly linked to your adoration for Khan and gang. While the twists are predictable in this spy gone rogue saga, what's not to love about dishy undercover agents hammering out their issues using guns and fists? Padukone is also in good form.
Ahlan Sim Sim (MBC3): The seventh season of this highly entertaining children's show is back this season. The themes for this season include self-identity and children's ability to embrace their true selves. Airing daily at 2.30pm, this one is suitable for all those looking for family-friendly entertainment during your children's spring break.
Elephant Whisperer (Netflix): Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, this Oscar-winning documentary is a touching observation about the deep bond between an elephant and his caregiver. It's also a searing comment on climate change and how the elephant habitat is shrinking as we type. It's 42 minutes, but you leave with a deeper understanding of the world and the issues we face in terms of climate change and fast-depleting natural reserves.
