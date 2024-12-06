Looking for films and series to enjoy this weekend? Here are our top picks. From Dulquer Salmaan's morally complex fraudster movie 'Lucky Bhaskar' to the grand spectacle of revenge in Gladiator 2, it's no slim pickings. If you’re looking for more, the dazzling musical adaptation Wicked or Nazriya Fahadh's 'Sookshmadarshini' is a keeper.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (UAE cinemas):

If you want to immerse yourself in Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's unmatched charisma and magnetic screen presence, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the perfect pick for your weekend watch at the UAE cinemas. This sequel builds on the iconic “Pushpa jhukega nahi”[Pushpa shall not cower] spirit, delivering intense drama, action-packed sequences, and a deeper dive into Pushpa Raj’s past and rise to power as he builds on his sandalwood empire. With Malayalam acting heavyweight Fahadh Faasil adding layers of tension as a formidable rival, the film captures the essence of a larger-than-life hero while keeping the audience hooked. It’s a fitting continuation that highlights Allu Arjun’s aura as a cinematic force.

Wicked (UAE cinemas):

Musical Wicked Image Credit: Supplied

Here's your chance to dive into a world of magic, rivalries, and spectacle with the absolutely enchanting movie Wicked. Jon M. Chu’s dazzling adaptation of the beloved musical boasts stunning performances by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as young witches Elphaba and Glinda. Beyond its sumptuous visuals and high-energy musical numbers, the film tackles timely themes such as bullying, corrupt leadership, and the power of embracing differences. While it’s only the first part of a two-film saga, the polished storytelling and heartfelt emotion make the wait for the next chapter worthwhile. For fans of musicals and gripping narratives, Wicked casts an unforgettable spell.

Gladiator 2 (UAE cinemas):

Gladiator-2 Image Credit: IMDB

While it doesn’t match the iconic depth and originality of the first Gladiator starring Russell Crowe, Ridley Scott’s sequel still delivers a visually stunning and action-packed spectacle. Actor Paul Mescal steps into the sandals of Lucius, channeling noble determination as he battles sharks, rhinos, and ambitious adversaries like Denzel Washington’s captivating Macrinus. The visceral combat sequences are brilliantly choreographed, and the film taps into the timeless allure of Roman bloodlust and rebellion. Though it leans heavily on the original’s template, Gladiator 2 is an entertaining continuation that offers fresh characters and thrilling moments for fans of historical epics.

Sookshmadarshini (UAE cinemas):

Sookshmadarshini Image Credit: Supplied

This Malayalam thriller, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil, is a well-crafted and engaging film. Basil plays Manuel, who moves back in with his mother to their old house in a middle-class neighborhood. He catches the attention of his keenly observant neighbor, Priyadarshini (Nazriya), who becomes convinced that Manuel isn’t as straightforward as he seems. Certain he’s hiding something sinister, her amateur sleuthing unravels a gripping mystery that leads to a surprising and satisfying reveal.

Lucky Bhaskar (Netflix):

Lucky Bhaskar Image Credit: IMDB

Dulquer Salmaan delivers a standout performance in this drama about a middle-class, earnest young man who joins a bank but dreams of rising beyond his modest beginnings. Through a series of scams and fraudulent schemes, Bhaskar builds a seemingly sturdy empire. Directed by Venki Atluri, the film deftly explores the moral complexities of ambition, desperation, and the consequences of living beyond one’s means. Stellar performances from the lead cast and a nuanced portrayal of the ethical dilemmas faced by a man striving to escape the constraints of middle-class life make this a compelling and riveting watch.

Moana 2 (UAE cinemas):

Moana-2 Image Credit: IMDB

Here's a perfect family movie to watch in the cinemas this weekend. Set three years after the original adventure, Moana 2 is a captivating sequel that reunites Moana and Maui on a thrilling new voyage. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, this gorgeously animated film explores the call of wayfinding ancestors, leading Moana to uncharted waters and dangerous challenges. Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return with their beloved characters, infusing the story with heart and humor. With stunning visuals, unforgettable music, and a compelling narrative, Moana 2 is a must-watch for fans of adventure, courage, and the spirit of exploration.

Jigra (Netflix):

Image Credit: IMDB