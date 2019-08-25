Tom Holland has made an appearance at a Disney fan convention amid the news that Spider-Man will no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the cross-studio partnership between Disney and Sony, which allowed Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in Marvel films, was ending. Marvel also helped produce the stand-alone Spider-Man films such as this summer’s ‘Far From Home’.
Holland was not at D23 Saturday on behalf of Marvel however, but Pixar. He’s voicing a role in the upcoming animated film ‘Onward’.
The nearly 7,000 people in the audience screamed wildly for Holland. He did not address Spider-Man specifically but told the audience that it’s been a crazy week and cryptically quoting Tony Stark in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, added: “I love you 3000.”
After the panel, however, Holland opened up about the situation to EW, saying: “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”