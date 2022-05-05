Reality TV star Kailia Posey, who gained fame on ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’, has died due to suicide at the age of 16.
“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” the family’s statement read. “She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.”
Posey’s mother Marcy Posey Gatterman first announced the tragedy on May 2 in a Facebook post. “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” she wrote alongside a picture of the young lady.
“It is with great sadness to share that our client Kailia has passed away,” Posey’s pageant company, Believe Pageant Consulting, said in a statement. “She was such a ball of energy, her spirit was always high, and constantly had a smile on her face. We are praying for her family and already missing her dearly!”ߤ?
TMZ reported that she died on Monday in Washington.
The late star first made a name for herself at the age of five on ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’, a widely criticised TLC reality show about beauty pageants for children. She went viral when a clip of her cheeky smile was turned into a popular meme called ‘Grinning Girl’.
Her family has set up a fund in Posey’s name at the Whatcom Community Foundation.
“Your gift to the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund will help get much needed resources to students in crisis. Thank you for honouring Kailia’s short, beautiful life by helping other young people,” the Foundation wrote on the donation page.