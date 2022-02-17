Simon Leviev, who has become known around the world as the Tinder Swindler, has allegedly found himself a Hollywood agent to further his career.
TMZ reported that the convicted fraudster, who was the centre of the Netflix documentary ‘The Tinder Swindler’, has signed with Los Angeles-based manager Gina Rodriguez, who represents a number of reality stars.
Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, gained global notoriety when the Netflix film released on February 2. It told the story of Scandinavian women who were sucked into a scam on the dating app. Leviev would charm the women with his diamond dealer persona and eventually extract money from them to fund his lavish lifestyle, leaving them with huge loans and bills.
In a sort of Ponzi Scheme, he would use that money to attract women who he would later go on to defraud as well.
According to the Times of Israel, Leviev had scammed an estimated $10 million from his victims.
Despite his love scam being laid bare, Leviev seems to want to make it big with his own dating show and a podcast about dating dos and dont’s.
The 31-year-old was arrested in 2019 for prior scams and was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Israel. However, he was let out after five months for good behaviour. After the release of the documentary, Leviev has said he wants to tell his side of the story.