Netflix rom-com crime film tells the story of a couple who find themselves in disaster

Kumail Nanjiani Image Credit: AP

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s highly anticipated crime rom-com just got a release date.

‘The Lovebirds’ will drop on the streaming platform Netflix next month on May 22.

Rae and Nanjiani play the once-happy couple Leilani and Jibran. On the brink of a break-up, they unwittingly become embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery. They spend a long night in New Orleans trying to clear their name and come out on the other side unscathed.

Issa Rae Image Credit: NYT

Rae earlier told Entertainment Weekly that she had undergone fight choreography training for the comedic action film.

Rae also revealed that she and Nanjiani had been approached during the script stage and had a hand in adapting the storyline — and characters — to what we’ll see on screen.