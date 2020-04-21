Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s highly anticipated crime rom-com just got a release date.
‘The Lovebirds’ will drop on the streaming platform Netflix next month on May 22.
Rae and Nanjiani play the once-happy couple Leilani and Jibran. On the brink of a break-up, they unwittingly become embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery. They spend a long night in New Orleans trying to clear their name and come out on the other side unscathed.
Rae earlier told Entertainment Weekly that she had undergone fight choreography training for the comedic action film.
Rae also revealed that she and Nanjiani had been approached during the script stage and had a hand in adapting the storyline — and characters — to what we’ll see on screen.
“Initially they were written for white people which, plot-wise, would have been a different story,” said Rae. “It’s not a story about race but we wanted to acknowledge our race and the fact that we’re an interracial couple.”