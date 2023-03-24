Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, who brought home an Oscar for India with her short documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers', is not keen on venturing into commercial entertainers.
"I'm really not thinking of getting into the space of huge commercial films," the Oscar-winning filmmaker said told the media in India yesterday. "Documentaries are a space that I love working in".
"I'm a natural history photographer and I feel this is the space that I thrive and best function in," Gonsalves said. "While I may not know what future holds for me when it comes to massy film, for this moment, I would like to work in documentaries only".
'The Elephant Whisperers' is streaming on Netflix.