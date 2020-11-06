He is being held on a capital murder charge, with bail set at $500,000

An 18-year-old Texas man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell last weekend in what police described Thursday as a "random robbery" that turned deadly.

The man, D'Jon Antone, was arrested "without incident" Wednesday by the US Marshals Service and the Grand Prairie Police Department, the department said. He is being held on a capital murder charge, with bail set at $500,000.

It was not immediately clear whether Antone had a lawyer. His relatives could not immediately be reached for comment, and a spokesperson for the Tarrant County district attorney's office said she had no additional information.

Hassell, 30, was best known for his roles on the NBC show ‘Surface’ and in the 2010 movie ‘The Kids Are All Right’. He was shot outside his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, a Dallas suburb, around 1am, according to his representative, Alan Mills. The actor was shot in the abdomen and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, Mills said.

Antone was arrested in Dallas, where he lives, a spokesperson for the Grand Prairie police, Officer Mark Beseda, said by telephone Thursday. The department has not released further details about the robbery, although a car was taken that did not belong to Hassell, Beseda said.

"We believe that this was a robbery gone bad," he said.

Hassell, who lived in Waco, Texas, appeared in ‘Surface’, a sci-fi show about "a new, and often dangerous, species of sea life" that starred actress Lake Bell and aired in 2005 and 2006, according to IMDb.

He played pill-snorting teenager Clay in ‘The Kids Are All Right’, and in the 2013 movie ‘Jobs’, Hassell played Chris Espinosa, who built circuit boards for a neighbor named Steve Jobs.