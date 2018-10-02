Move over, Bohemian Rhapsody. A new music biopic about a flamboyant British rocker is upon us.

Paramount Pictures released on Monday its first look at Rocketman, a film based on the life of Elton John, featuring Kingsman star Taron Egerton as the legendary musician.

Egerton dons John’s signature oversized glasses and elaborate costumes as he traverses the singer’s struggles with fame in the teaser.

However, in a May interview with Collider, Egerton insisted that the film is far from a run-of-the-mill biopic.

“Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t,” he explained. “It’s a fantasy musical, so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments.”

The actor said that he’s not the only one who will perform in the film, which also boasts Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin and Richard Madden as John Reid, both influential figures in John’s career.

There’s also some carry-over from Bohemian Rhapsody, the upcoming biopic about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, which is scheduled to premiere in the US next month.

Rocketman is helmed by Eddie the Eagle director Dexter Fletcher, who finished directing Bohemian Rhapsody after 20th Century Fox parted ways with Bryan Singer. However, the Directors Guild of America determined that Singer would retain sole credit for directing the film.

Rocketman is scheduled to blast off May 31 in the US.