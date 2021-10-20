Actress is excited about living her ‘wildest dreams’ and forging a new career path

Taraji P Henson. Image Credit: AFP

Hollywood actress Taraji P Henson is eyeing a career in music.

The ‘Hidden Figures’ star, in her cover story for Women’s Health, revealed that she was working on an EP and was excited for what the future held.

“I’ve been secretly working on an EP,” she said. “But it wasn’t like, ‘Taraji wants to sing,’ and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs.”

In her interview, where she also opened up about healing from stomach issues, Henson said she wrote her own lyrics and collaborated with top producers for the EP that’s set to release next year.

The Oscar-nominated actress was on a high over her new career path.

“I want people to know that it’s never too late for anything,” she said. “You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams.”

Henson isn’t new to singing though; she recently signed on for singing role in Disney Plus’s ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ and will also star as Miss Hannigan on ‘Annie Live’, airing in December.

In her interview, Henson spoke about changing her lifestyle and diet to improve the health of her stomach after she faced years of issues such a vomiting, acid reflux and dehydration.

“He [doctor] said, ‘If you don’t correct what’s going on inside of you, you’re going to develop stomach ulcers, which can lead to stomach cancer,’” the actress said.

She was later referred to a holistic doctor who diagnosed her with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and put her on a plant-based diet.