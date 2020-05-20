The stars will do a re-telling of Roald Dahl’s ‘James and the Giant Peach’

Taika Waititi Image Credit: Instagram

Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi is all set to head a star-studded retelling session of Roald Dahl’s iconic novel ‘James and the Giant Peach’ aimed to combat the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

According to Variety, the ‘Jojo Rabbit’ director will host stars like Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Mindy Kaling, Ryan Reynolds, Lupita Nyong’o and others.

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth Image Credit: AFP

Earlier this year, Waititi was announced as the director, writer, and executive producer of two Netflix based original animated series based on Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’

The reading of the famous novel will be available on the official YouTube Channel of Roald Dahl in ten installments.

“Being an adult child myself and having read ‘James and the Giant Peach’ to my girls multiple times, I’m excited to be able to partner with my friends, the Dahl team and Partners In Health and retell this story to help those most in need right now,” Variety quoted Waititi as saying.

“This wacky, wonderful tale is about resilience in children, triumph over adversity, and dealing with a sense of isolation which couldn’t been more relevant today,” Waititi added.