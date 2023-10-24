In a recent Vanity Fair cover story, Bundchen said the media's portrayal of their marriage's dissolution, notably that she sought a divorce because Brady came out of retirement to play football for one more season, is simply not accurate. "That takes years to happen," she told the publication.

Bundchen called the idea of leaving Brady over his football career "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she said. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

She stated that their marriage and its demise cannot be explained in such a straightforward manner, as per CNN. "What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," Bundchen said. "It's not so black and white."

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she added. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."

Bundchen compared the process of parting ways to death and rebirth, and she lamented the death of her dream.