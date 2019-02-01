Actor Wesley Snipes, who played the Marvel Comics’ character Blade, said: “He’s an inspiration for all of us creative artists to remind us your creativity is never wasted and sooner or later you hang in there long enough, I don’t know, a movie theater, a hologram, AR, VR, something will come along and the whole world will see your magic.” Joe Quesada, a fellow comic book writer and the second longest-serving editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics after Lee, said: “Stan was very progressive in the 60s. He really had a sense of youth culture and where the world was going.” Taboo, from The Black Eyed Peas, who created a comic book with Lee, praised the late creator’s career.