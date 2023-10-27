SAG-AFTRA members and supporters picket outside Netflix studios on day 91 of their strike against the Hollywood studios on October 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Contract negotiations between SAG-AGTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) were suspended yesterday. The strike began July 14. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
SAG-AFTRA members and supporters picket outside Netflix studios on day 91 of their strike against the Hollywood studios on October 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Contract negotiations between SAG-AGTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) were suspended yesterday. The strike began July 14. Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

Striking Hollywood actors have passed a comprehensive counter-offer to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the SAG-AFTRA actors' union said in a post on social media platform X.

Negotiators for SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP, which represents Walt Disney Netflix and other media companies, meet again on Friday, the actors union said.

The latest counter offer submitted by the actors union on Thursday comes after media companies and the union representing striking U.S. actors returned to the negotiations table on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, negotiations between Hollywood studios and SAG-AFTRA were suspended as the two sides clashed over streaming revenue, the use of artificial intelligence and other issues at the core of a three-month work stoppage.

Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors and other media professionals, have been on strike since July.