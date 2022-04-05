‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp was the latest celebrity to bring his charms to Dubai.
The 17-year-old actor attended a meet-and-greet at prominent pop culture store Comicave at Dubai Outlet Mall recently.
The Canadian American actor interacted with fans and signed merchandise for them, a statement read.
Schnapp gained global fame for playing one of the lead roles as Will Byers in the hit Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’.
The sci-fi series’ fourth season is set to premiere on the streaming site in two “volumes,” with the first one coming out on May 27 and the second on July 1.
Volume one will pick up six months following the conclusion of season three, which had the heroes battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall.
The official logline for the next season: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”
Fans of the show also look forward to its a fifth season, which will be its last.