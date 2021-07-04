The nine shorts will be produced by seven prominent anime studios

Star Wars Visions Titlecard Image Credit: Supplied

Just when you thought you’ve seen every kind of ‘Star Wars’ content possible, ‘Star Wars: Visions’ has revealed the title for and studio behind each of the new anime shorts we can expect to see in a brand new anthology series coming to Disney Plus this September.

The trailer and the studio details were revealed during a panel at the Anime Expo Lite 2021.

“We really wanted to give these creators a wide creative birth to explore the Star Wars galaxy,” LucasFilm executive producer James Waugh said during the panel. “We wanted this to be as authentic as possible to the studios and the creators. The idea was, this is their vision, riffing off all of the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that inspired them.”

The nine shorts announced at the event, and the studios working on them, include:

‘The Duel’ by Kamikaze Douga

‘Lop & Ocho’ by Geno Studio

‘Tatooine Rhapsody’ by Studio Colorido

‘The Twins’ and ‘The Elder’ by Trigger

‘The Village Bride’ by Kinema Citrus

‘Akakiri’ and ‘T0-B1’ by Science Saru

‘The Ninth Jedi’ by Production IG

‘Visions’ was first announced last December, and is described as “an original series of animated short films” that “celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators.”

“As a first formal venture into anime, each ‘Star Wars: Visions’ short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.”