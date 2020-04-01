The 76-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the week

Andrew Jack Image Credit: Star Wars

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said. He was 76.

The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” McCullough said.

Jack appeared in ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi’ as General Ematt, as well as ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens’.

His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, who is quarantined in Australia, posted on social media: “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”