Hollywood will salute Marvel Comics luminary Stan Lee with a star-studded tribute fitted with the trappings of a red-carpet premiere.
The fan-centered ‘Excelsior! A Stan Lee Celebration’ will be held at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on January 30, organisers announced Wednesday, and it will feature a private tribute and a public appreciation of the Spider-Man co-creator, who died in November at age 95.
The celebration will be hosted by filmmaker Kevin Smith, who regards Lee as “the literary titan of comic books” and “our modern-day Mark Twain,” along with Lee’s Pow Entertainment, fan-owned entertainment company Legion M and production company Agents of Mayhem.
Attractions include fan-favourite speakers, an art exhibit celebrating Lee’s legacy by pop-culture artist Rob Prior, costumes and props from Lee’s numerous film and TV cameos, musical performances and a moment of remembrance centered on Lee’s hand and footprints at the theatre.
Smith, who has called himself Lee’s biggest fan, will host a private tribute inside the IMAX Theatre and will also moderate conversations with members of the entertainment industry, including Mark Hamill, ‘Deadpool’ co-creator Rob Liefeld, ‘The Dark Knight’ executive producer Michael Uslan, actor Vincent D’Onofrio, rapper RZA and ‘X-Men’ and ‘Transformers’ producer Tom DeSanto. The guests are expected to share their favourite memories and personal stories of Lee.
Video tributes and live performances of Lee’s favorite music and poetry will round out the evening.