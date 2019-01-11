Smith, who has called himself Lee’s biggest fan, will host a private tribute inside the IMAX Theatre and will also moderate conversations with members of the entertainment industry, including Mark Hamill, ‘Deadpool’ co-creator Rob Liefeld, ‘The Dark Knight’ executive producer Michael Uslan, actor Vincent D’Onofrio, rapper RZA and ‘X-Men’ and ‘Transformers’ producer Tom DeSanto. The guests are expected to share their favourite memories and personal stories of Lee.