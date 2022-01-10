The glamorous spies of ‘The 355’ were no competition for the movie theatre’s reigning webslinger.
Spider-Man’s box office dominance in the US continued in its fourth weekend in theatres, adding another $33 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. With $668.8 million in North American ticket sales to date, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now the sixth highest grossing release of all time domestically. Globally, with $1.5 billion and counting, it ranks in eighth place.
The only major new film this weekend was Universal’s ‘The 355,’ an original spy thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, which debuted in third place with $4.8 million from 3,145 North American theatres. Directed by Simon Kingberg, reviews for the film about a global coalition of female spies have been less than stellar: It holds a 27 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
‘The 355’ came in behind the animated ‘Sing 2,’ also distributed by Universal, which grossed an estimated $12 million in its third weekend in theaters, bringing its global total to $190.8 million.
With Omicron cases surging, Hollywood has entered 2022 cautiously. January’s biggest new release, the Spider-Man spinoff ‘Morbius,’ was recently pushed to April.
And while January is now destined to be quiet at the box office, Spider-Man has been a beacon of hope for the industry.