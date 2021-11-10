Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. Image Credit: Supplied

If you think ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is going to be all fun and games, Tom Holland says think again. In an interview with Total Film, Holland spoke about the differences between the upcoming film and the other two entries in the Spidey trilogy.

“What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film,” Holland said. “It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”

Meanwhile, two images that allegedly show major spoilers from the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ have leaked online. While we will not share the images or describe their contents here, fans are advised to use caution when spending time on the internet if they wish to not be spoiled ahead of the film’s release.

Directed by Jon Watts from a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, ‘No Way Home’ stars Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, J.B. Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Molina.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”