Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has replaced NBA legend Michael Jordan in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ as the new trailer dropped. But what really caught everyone’s attention was Zendaya joining the franchise as Lola Bunny.
For those of you who recall the original 1996 ‘Space Jam’, Lola Bunny was the girlfriend of Bugs Bunny who knew her way around the hoop as well.
The live-action/animated film brings a dose of ‘90s nostalgia as the film’s trailer finds James and his son Don (Ceyair J. Wright) struggling to connect but things come to head when they find themesleves trapped in the “Warner 3000 entertainment server-verse.”
James needs to save the day by defeating the Goon Squad with a little help from Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the Looney Tunes gang.
The cast also includes Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Cedric Joe. Many NBA and WNBA players will make cameo appearances in the film, including Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, is set to release both theatrically and on HBO Max in the US on July 16.