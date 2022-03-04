South Korean actor Park Seo-joon is all set to star in the Brie Larson-led Hollywood movie ‘The Marvels’, a sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’, and explained his disbelief at landing the role.
“When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it,” he told The Guardian.
The actor is well known for starring in TV shows such as ‘Fight for My Way’, ‘Itaewon Class’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?’, and he even played a small role in hit movie ‘Parasite’.
Details about Park’s role in ‘The Marvels' has not been revealed so far, but he did say that he was nervous about taking it on.
“I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me,” he added. “So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly.”
Park is also working on a movie with popular Korea singer-actress IU. He recently flew to Hungary to film for it after recovering from COVID-19.
“Park Seo-hoon left for Hungary this morning to shoot the movie ‘Dream.’ After being released from quarantine last week, he fully recovered his health, so the filming is unlikely to be disrupted,” his agency Awesome ENT stated on March 3.