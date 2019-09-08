The actress is promoting her new biopic of Old Hollywood starlet Jean Seberg

Kristen Stewart is good at faking it.

Since ‘Twilight’ threw her into the spotlight more than a decade ago, the actress said she has become adept at putting on a happy public face in the midst of personal turmoil.

“I definitely know what it feels like to have a bad day and have to come out and have people think that you haven’t,” Stewart said Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was promoting her new movie ‘Seberg’.

In the movie, which will be released by Amazon this fall, Stewart plays Old Hollywood starlet Jean Seberg, who was trailed by the FBI after she became romantically involved with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie.)

Stewart and Mackie said they reflected on their own experiences with celebrity while preparing for the film.

“Because of the internet, there’s a cynicism and a hatred towards fame and people in the limelight,” Mackie said. “[Back then] there was this imaginary idea of how great their life was and how we wanted that. Whereas now, we can see your every minute of your life... I don’t care if you’re having a bad day. Your day is still my day, because I have this on my phone and I own you.”

“I put you there,” Stewart added.

“And that,” Mackie continued, “is what’s so disgusting about today.”