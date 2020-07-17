R'n'B singer and reality star Tamar Braxton has been hospitalised in Los Angeles following a possible suicide attempt.
Braxton was reportedly found unconscious in her room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles by boyfriend David Adefeso.
Entertainment news website The Blast alleged that Adefeso called 911 to report his girlfriend had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Sources say he believed it was a possible suicide attempt.
LAPD confirmed to The Blast, that they received a call around 9.45pm in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.”
Braxton is the sister of singer Toni Braxton and is a star of reality show ‘Braxton Family Values’.
She has released five studio albums, the last one being 2017's 'Bluebird of Happiness', and has been nominated for a Grammy Award four times.