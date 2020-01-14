Image Credit:

Sia has shared two shocking facts about herself. The singer has confirmed that she is a mother and that she is sexually attracted to American DJ Diplo.

In a new magazine interview for a feature piece on Diplo, the ‘Cheap Thrills’ hit maker said that she had adopted a son while admitting that she is not immune to her friend/collaborator’s sexual appeal, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During a phone chat with GQ, Sia she said she texted the DJ propositioning him with the offer of a casual relationship.

She also said that she found the ‘Be Right There’ DJ to be “the sweetest thing in the world”.

Despite her praises, Sia described Diplo as “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met”.

“He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem. It’s so interesting, because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it,” she said.

As for motherhood, the ‘Chandelier’ hit maker had showed off her interest in adoption in May 2019.