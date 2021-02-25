Simon Cowell. Image Credit: AP File

Music mogul Simon Cowell says he’s feeling “much better” after breaking his back in an accident in August 2020 and is raring to get back to work.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, it wasn’t that bad actually breaking your back,” he told People. “I mean it wasn’t great for 3-4 weeks but after that you get through it. I had to do so much exercise now. I actually feel better than I did before the accident.”

The accident in question took place at his home in Los Angeles when he was with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their son Eric, and her son Adam. Cowell, a judge and creator of ‘America’s Got Talent’, was trying out an electric bike in the backyard when he fell and broke his back in multiple places.

“I’ve never been in this situation in my life where you literally can’t move. The pain was off the charts,” he said. “But you’ve got to stay positive… I made a promise to myself I’d be fitter than I was before I had the accident. Sure enough, that’s what happened.”

The 61-year-old executive producer underwent a five-hour surgery and had to miss season 15 of ‘America’s Got Talent’. However, he’s looking at the incident and the recovery in a positive light.

“Just like the doctor said, you hit this kinda seven, eight-week mark, and it’s like it never happened. I mean, literally like that, so there were a lot of pluses,” Cowell told ET. “And I didn’t catch COVID, so I was lucky.”