Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t appear to be happy with his new film ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’, which also stars girlfriend Megan Fox, and he isn’t holding back the comments.
The singer took to Twitter to share a cryptic post, alluding to the film that released in the US over the weekend and saw him and Fox skip the premiere.
“if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji],” Kelly tweeted Friday amid the rollout for the film, which has garnered a 14 per cent rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.
Fox, who stars as the lead in the film, cited “rising COVID cases” as the reason for skipping the premiere.
Directed by Randall Emmett, Bruce Willis and Fox feature as two FBI agents whose investigation of a sex-trafficking ring leads them to cross paths with a serial killer.
However, Kelly can’t be entirely upset for working on ‘Switchgrass’ considering it brought him closer to the love of his life, Fox.
The couple first met in March 2020 on set and months later, Fox’s husband announced that they would be separating after 10 years of marriage — a split he said was initiated by the ‘Transformers’ actress.
Fox and Green, who had an on and off relationship since 2004, share three sons together and are in the process of getting a divorce. MGK has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
In September last year, Kelly told Howard Stern about falling for Fox. “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’”