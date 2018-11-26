“When I saw the footage I thought, ‘Oh, this is exactly as I remember it,’” she recalls. “It was exactly as shimmering and ambitious as it was in my head all those 20 years ago. And this stranger sitting next to me, who was used to working with amazing footage, his jaw dropped because he had never seen anything like it. And then once he knew the story, he said, ‘OK, wow. This is amazing. You’ve got to do something about it.’”