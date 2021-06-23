Fans have to wait a couple more years to see the ‘Shazam!’ sequel in cinemas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a sneak peek.
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director David F. Sandberg revealed all his heroes in costume for the first time on June 22.
The director posted a cast photo on Twitter, noting he was releasing it to get ahead of any potential set images being leaked — which is always a risk on superhero films.
“Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day,” the director tweeted.
The photo includes Shazam (Zachary Levi) along with the adult superhero forms of Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Darla Dudley (Meagan Good), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton), and Pedro Peña (D.J. Cotrona).
Fans may notice that Fulton now plays Mary both in her human and superhero forms. In the climax of the original ‘Shazam!’, Michelle Broth portrayed the character’s adult “Mary Marvel” form, but Sandberg confirmed on Twitter that Fulton will now play both parts.
In addition to the returning cast — including Jack Dylan Grazer as a young Freddy Freeman — the sequel has added Lucy Liu as Kalypso and Helen Mirren as Hespera, both daughters of Atlas.
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ hits theatres on June 2, 2023.