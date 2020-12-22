If horror movies are your kryptonite then you’re in luck as the sequel to the ‘scariest movie ever’ is in the works. According to news reports ‘Halloween’ filmmaker David Gordon Green is in talks to direct a sequel to ‘The Exorcist’.
The 1973 Oscar-nominated film, which was voted as the scariest movie ever by Rotten Tomatoes, is ready to serve up some further scares at the box office. The original ‘Exorcist’ starred Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair and Max von Sydow and was directed by William Friedkin.
The sequel is said to be produced by Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions, according to Variety.
The original collected close to $193 million at the box office and has become a cult classic over the decades. The franchise grew further over the years with ‘Exorcist II: The Heretic’, 1990’s ‘The Exorcist III’, 2004’s ‘Exorcist: The Beginning’ and 2005’s ‘Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist’.
So of the memorable scenes from the film include Blair’s head turning 360 degrees and her possessed body spider crawling down the stairs.