FILE - In this Jan 11, 2020 file photo, Selena Gomez attends the premiere of "Dolittle" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a social media chat with Miley Cyrus.

Gomez spoke about her diagnosis during a 20-minute conversation Friday on Cyrus’ ‘Bright Minded’ series on Instagram. The singer says she “realised that I was bipolar” after she recently visited a mental hospital.

The 27-year-old Gomez said understanding her disorder more “took the fear away.”

“And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me,” she said. “It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”

Gomez revealed in 2017 that she underwent kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus. She said at the time the transplant was needed for her “overall health.”

In her discussion with Cyrus, Gomez said she has witnessed mental health issues within her family.