Scott Disick

Scott Disick is spinning off and flipping out of the Kardashian family bubble with his own E! show.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children and a frequent face on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ has been greenlighted to star in ‘Flip It like Disick’, which will follow him on his adventures remodeling and selling celebrity real estate.

Disick began development property nearly five years ago. On the show, viewers will learn more about his eye for design and his team, including Willa Ford, the former pop singer turned interior designer; Disick’s best friend and business partner, Benny Luciano; and their contractor, Miki Moor.

The eight-episode, one-hour series will air this summer.