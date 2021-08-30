Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson will assemble once again, sans the Avengers, as the Hollywood stars reunite for a romantic action adventure titled ‘Ghosted’.
The film, which will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, will be scripted by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the writers of the ‘Deadpool’ films and ‘Zombieland’. According to Deadline, the lead stars are in advance negotiations with Skydance.
Evans and Johansson have had a long on-screen relationship, working their way through several Marvel tentpoles before both of them retired from their famous avenging personas, namely Captain America and Black Widow, respectively.
Johansson, who recently gave birth to her son Cosmo, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against Disney over the studio’s decision to release ‘Black Widow’ for premium purchase on Disney+ the same day as the Marvel film released in cinemas.
The move has been criticized by several theatre owners as well who saw the film struggle at the box office because of this decision and piracy.