Not surprisingly, the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards is the latest awards show to push its date.
The awards show, presented by Hollywood actors to Hollywood actors, will take place March 14, 2021, Executive Producer Kathy Connell announced in a statement. That pushes it back more than a month from its original intended date of January 24.
The nominations are now set to be announced February 4.
The new show date also allows the guild to extend its eligibility period by two months, making films and television shows first exhibited or broadcast between January 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021, able to qualify for the acting awards.
The submission window for nominee consideration will run from September 21 to November 20.
Earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life and entertainment globally, the peer-to-peer award for performance by a cast was given to the actors in Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’, which went on to earn four Oscars, including the Academy Award for best picture. On the television side, Netflix’s royal drama ‘The Crown’ and Amazon’s period comedy ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ were the big winners.
The 93rd Academy Awards, which serve as the grand finale to the awards season, have been pushed to April 7 instead of February 28, and the Oscars’ eligibility window has also shifted later.