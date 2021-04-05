Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Image Credit: Netflix

Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ finally notched a significant award-season victory Sunday night, winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for best cast in a motion picture.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Image Credit: Netflix

Over the past decade, five of the films that won SAG’s top prize went on to take the best-picture Oscar, including last year, when a big win for ‘Parasite’ gave it a gust of momentum going into the Academy Awards. After ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ lost the Golden Globe for best drama to ‘Nomadland’ and the Writers Guild Award for original screenplay to ‘Promising Young Woman’, the film’s triumph at the SAG Awards could give it a similar jolt.

Nomadland Image Credit: AP

Two men who have been sweeping the season continued to steamroll at SAG: The late Chadwick Boseman won the best-actor award for his work in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, while ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ star Daniel Kaluuya won the supporting-actor trophy.

Judas and the Black Messiah Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The actress and supporting-actress races have been more suspenseful this season, and SAG delivered two notable victories in the form of best-actress winner Viola Davis for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘Minari’ scene-stealer Yuh-Jung Youn, who won the supporting-actress award.

Yuh Jung Youn Image Credit: AP

Last year, all four SAG acting winners went on to repeat at the Oscars. If that happens this year, it will be the first time that all the acting Oscars were won by people of colour. ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ would also become the first film since ‘As Good as It Get’ (1997) to win both the best-actor and best-actress Oscars — though unlike that film, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ missed out on a best-picture nomination. (‘As Good as It Gets’ lost that prize to ‘Titanic.’)

Cast of Schitt’s Creek Image Credit: AP

In the television categories, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘The Crown’ continued their award-season dominance, winning the comedy and drama categories, respectively.

Here is a complete list of winners:

FILM

Outstanding Cast: ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Actor in a Leading Role: Chadwick Boseman, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Actress in a Leading Role: Viola Davis, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Actress in a Supporting Role: Yuh-Jung Youn, ‘Minari’

Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Stunt Ensemble in a Movie: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

TELEVISION

Picture shows: Priness Diana (EMMA CORRIN) and Prince Charles (JOSH O CONNOR) Image Credit: AP

Ensemble in a Drama Series: ‘The Crown’

Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’

Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, ‘The Crown’

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’

Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Mark Ruffalo, ‘I Know This Much Is True’

Actress in a TV movie or limited series: Anya Taylor-Joy, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’