Ryan Reynolds Image Credit: Reuters

The last time we got a 'Deadpool' movie was in May 2018, so any talk of a new movie in the R-rated superhero franchise is welcome news to fans.

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, there were some questions about whether the Ryan Reynolds-fronted franchise would carry over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But all doubts were swept aside when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Deadpool would be integrated into the MCU and another sequel would be made.

A still from 'Deadpool'. Image Credit: Supplied

Reynolds, who is busy promoting his upcoming action-comedy ‘Free Guy’, out in UAE cinemas on August 12, spoke to Collider about progress on ‘Deadpool 3’.

When asked if there was a chance that ‘Deadpool 3’ could begin filming next year, Reynolds said, “The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70 per cent.”

Reynolds also said that has “no sense of time,” adding, “It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs [screenwriting sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin] on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”