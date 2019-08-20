Series features Ben Platt as a star pupil trying to become student body president

Netflix served up some classic Ryan Murphy melodrama on Monday with a new trailer for the streaming giant’s upcoming high school satire, ‘The Politician.’

The series features Ben Platt, star of the Broadway hit ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, as a preppy star pupil on a mission to land the coveted position of student body president. Also starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ breakout Lucy Boynton and Murphy favourite Jessica Lange, the much-anticipated project is the first to come out of the super-producer’s $300-million (Dh1.1 billion) multi-year deal with Netflix.

“You see, gentlemen, I’m going to be president of the United States,” Platt’s Payton declares in the new trailer. “I’m merely stating a fact: I will be president someday.”

Throughout the trailer, Payton proves that nothing and no one will stop him from winning the election — ruthless opponents, voter fraud, personal scandals and possible homicide be damned.

“So evidently, there’s a videotape with some footage of you using an offensive gay slur,” he spits at his running mate, played by Deutch. “Do you have any idea what I might be referring to?”

“Your ambition frightens me,” Paltrow’s character tells him at one point.

Fresh off a slew of monster hits — including but not limited to ‘Glee’, ‘American Horror Story’, ‘American Crime Story’ and ‘Pose’ — Murphy leads a powerful producing line-up for the streaming giant, which has also recruited Shonda Rhimes, of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Scandal’ fame, as well as ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.