Producer Ryan Murphy donated $10 million (Dh36.72 million) to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where his son Ford Theodore Miller Murphy has been treated for paediatric cancer over the last two years.

“Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility,” Murphy wrote on Monday on Instagram.

The American Horror Story and Glee producer made the announcement as he marked Ford’s 4th birthday. The post, which featured a photo of the youngster riding a pony, revealed the child’s history with neuroblastoma and detailed the life-saving care he’d received at the children’s hospital.