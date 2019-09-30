Image Credit:

Ruby Rose, the star of the CW’s upcoming ‘Batwoman’ series, revealed that she recently underwent surgery to repair two herniated discs that she said could have damaged her spine.

“Well that was fun,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing graphic video of the intricate surgical procedure from some months ago.

A herniated disc occurs when the rubbery disc between the spinal vertebrae ruptures or bulges out. Left untreated, a herniated disc in the wrong part of your spine can lead to chronic nerve damage or paralysis.

The actress said she had herniated two discs from “doing stunts.”

“I was risking becoming paralyzed,” she explained in the post. “I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.”

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ alum, who has also appeared in ‘John Wick’ and ‘xXx’ movies, thanked her surgeon, Dr Robert Bray, “for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt.”

As for why Rose decided to record a video of the complex procedure, she suggested she wanted to keep an eye on her doctors, referring to a season one episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in which a surgical towel was discovered inside a patient.