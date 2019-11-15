Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. Image Credit: AP

Robert De Niro, a two-time Oscar winner who is considered one of the finest actors of his generation, is to get the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) lifetime achievement award.

De Niro, 76, will receive the award in January, the SAG-AFTRA labour union said.

"I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It's an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA," De Niro said in a statement.

The star of "Taxi Driver," "The Deer Hunter," "Silver Linings Playbook" and currently "The Irishman" will join the likes of previous lifetime recipients Alan Alda, Elizabeth Taylor, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood and Debbie Reynolds at the SAG Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.

The SAG-AFTRA awards are voted on by the 160,000-strong actor union. The lifetime achievement award is presented to an actor who fosters "the finest ideals of the acting profession." De Niro, a co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, is already the recipient of some of the highest cultural honors in the United States, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Kennedy Center honor.