Organisers of the Synergy business school warned The Daily Telegraph that “there should not be any information about Richard Gere” in its coverage because of a condition in his contract allowing them to “invite only Russian press”. Gere, 69, was headline speaker at the Synergy Global Forum, which also hosted Malcolm Gladwell, the author, and Steven Seagal, the actor. Tickets ranged from £175 (Dh820) to more than £5,000 for VIP access.