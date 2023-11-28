Paris Hilton is elated about life as a mom of two. Ahead of the premiere of the second season of her reality series, ‘Paris In Love’, the multi-hyphenate, shared that she is excited to be settling into her family of four after announcing on Thanksgiving that she and husband Carter Reum have welcomed their second baby, daughter London.

Paris said, "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here. My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl”, reports People magazine.

Paris said the couple, who welcomed son Phoenix Barron in January, "are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents”.

"I am so excited to have our first holidays together. Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time. Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it's such a magical experience. I can't wait for our first Christmas together as a family”.

As per People, from "having Santa come and bring all the gifts for the kids" to "just sitting around on Christmas morning in matching onesies," Hilton is looking forward to celebrating that "we can all be together, spending time as a family" this holiday season.

She's also excited about "having my sister, my brother and all their kids come over. It’s the next generation of cousins, and it's just great to watch them all grow up together. I'm looking forward to those moments so much. The holidays have always been special to me, but now they're even more special now that I have a family to share it with”.

Fans will get to watch Hilton tackle everything from mom guilt to diaper changes on the new season of ‘Paris In Love’, which she hopes will introduce the world to another side of her after growing up in the spotlight.