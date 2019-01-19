A man accused of threatening a father who says singer R Kelly kept his daughter from her family has turned himself in.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Major Bobby Sloan says Henry James Mason turned himself in on Friday morning. A judge had issued a warrant for Mason on charges of terroristic threats and acts.
Sloan says Mason was released on $10,000 (Dh36,725) bond. A phone number for Mason couldn’t immediately be found.
A Henry County police report from May says Timothy Savage told police Mason had called and threatened to kill him. Savage said he’d been trying unsuccessfully to reach his daughter. He told police Kelly was holding his daughter.
The report doesn’t say what the relationship between Mason and Kelly is, but the New York Times has identified him as the singer’s manager.