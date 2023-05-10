Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has now successfully carved a career for herself in Hollywood, is balancing her professional and personal fronts with equal ease.
The actress recently posted a series of photographs of her daugter Malti Marie on Instagram, which she captioned: “Perfect mornings.”
A few days ago, Chopra Jonas posted a clip of her daughter giggling while she took her for a walk at Central Park in New York City.
She also shared pictures from a shopping date with her daughter.
In one of the images, Chopra Jonas is seen carrying Malti Marie in her arms with a toy while shopping for her munchkin.
Malti Marie was born to Chopra Jonas and her American singer husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022. The duo had then announced the birth of their first child on social media.
“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic),” the statement read.
Malti Marie made her first public appearance alongside her mother in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Chopra Jonas’ lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.
Chopra Jonas stars in the spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, directed by The Russo Brothers. The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) of the fictional global spy agency Citadel.