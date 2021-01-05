Looks like the superhero flick ‘We Can Be Heroes’ has proved to be a hit, with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas announcing a sequel to the film 10 days after it premiered on Netflix.
Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film was a spin-off of ‘The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D’ (2005) and a part of the greater ‘Spy Kids’ franchise. It stars Chopra Jonas as Ms. Granada, along with Pedro Pascal as superhero Marcus Moreno.
The film also sees Taylor Dooley reprise her role as Lavagirl from the first outing.
The film, which released on Christmas Day, has been viewed by 44 million households according to Netflix.
Chopra Jonas celebrated the feat on her Twitter account, while announcing the sequel, writing: “Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix!”
The family film focuses on the kids of superheroes who rise to the occasion when their parents are taken hostage by alien invaders.
In an interview with Collider, Rodriguez revealed that he has plans for future instalments. Rodriguez is also an executive producer for the Star Wars series, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, which was announced last year.
Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas appears to have a busy roster ahead with ‘The White Tiger’ dropping on Netflix later this month. She has also been cast in ‘The Matrix 4’.